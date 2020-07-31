Demolition of Secretariat complex likely to conclude on Saturday

By | Published: 12:05 pm

Hyderabad: The demolition of the massive structures at the old Secretariat complex has begun here on Friday. The authorities have hired gigantic machinery from Mumbai for demolition of these eight-storeyed buildings, which is likely to conclude by Saturday evening. Thereafter, the debris is likely to be cleared in a week or two.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will review the progress of demolition works, with the officials and architects Oscar and Ponni at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. The meeting will focus on finalising the designs for the integrated Secretariat and make preparations for construction.

