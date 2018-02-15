Demonetized notes flowing into Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:14 am 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Dealers of demonetised currency, both Indian and foreign, appear to have found allies in Hyderabad to get these outdated notes exchanged and mint some money in the form of commissions.

In the last nine months, from June till date, the City Police seized over Rs 16 crore of demonetised Indian currency from various persons, while the foreign currency, the outdated Turkish Lira, in particular, seized in the city in the same period has been worth Rs 20 crore.

At least 11 seizures of illegal tenders, both Indian and Turkish, have been recorded in Hyderabad till February 7.

In most of the cases, the outdated currency was brought to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Those in possession of the old notes had contacted agents here, luring them with attractive commissions, and tried to get the notes exchanged with a new currency.

“We noticed that these gangs think it is easy to cheat people here. They can convince them to get the cash exchanged,” a senior police officer said. Those bringing in the cash had safe havens in their native places, where the cash was stored, and once the agents here found prospective customers, swiftly shifted the notes here in auto-rickshaws, private buses or even inter-state goods carriers. For the Hyderabad police, who have so far managed to nab these gangs before the cash was exchanged, it has been a strong informer network that played a crucial role.

“Police in other States from where the cash came might have been aware of the presence of demonetised currency there, but it was only when the cash reached Hyderabad and was seized that these cases came to light. And for that, thanks to our capable informer network,” a senior official from the Hyderabad Task Force said. The gangs were mostly caught just before exchanging the cash, or by police patrol parties while transporting the cash, and in some cases, due to a slip of the tongue by a person involved in the transportation process, mostly the driver.

Police, at the same time, have not ruled out the possibility of people here also being in possession of demonetised currency. “There could still be people in possession of demonetised currency here, but in a lesser value. They may be scared to take it out due to police surveillance,” the official said.

So what is done with the seized demonetised currency?

According to police officials, there is a lengthy legal procedure for the cash to be returned to its genuine owner, the Reserve Bank of India. With the police not having much to do with the seized currency, it is handed over to the local court. The court, after the due procedure, hands it over to the Reserve Bank of India. In cases where the Task Force or the Special Operations Team (SOT) seize the currency, the cash is handed over to the local police as per jurisdiction, who further produce them in court.

“The suspects along with the seized demonetised currency are produced before the court. The cash will be under the court’s custody. The RBI is informed about the seizure. The RBI officials then file a petition before the court claiming the cash. After the due procedure, the cash is handed over to them,” police said. Every time the cash is seized, the RBI is alerted. Officials said sometimes a petition is filed before the court, which further directs the RBI officials to collect the cash.