Demonstration on fire safety measures held in Khammam

By | Published: 9:08 pm 9:10 pm

Khammam: An awareness programme on fire safety measures was conducted by fire department under the aegis of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Khammam on Friday.

The awareness programme was conducted at Khammam railway station main entrance for the benefit of the RPF staff, outsourcing staff as well as the passengers at the station. Fire fighters have demonstrated safety measures to be followed in the case of fire break out.

Fire fighters gave lessons on how to put out gas fire, liquid fire, solid fire using Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) fire extinguishers, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers, how to handle emergency revolving branch hose pipe and diffuser branch with hose pipe.

The fire fighters laid special emphasis on how to put off fire that occurs in railway stations, and trains and gave lessons to the RPF staff and the outsourcing staff working in cleaning and parcel wings and porters.

The demonstration was done by fire officer Rajaiah and staff. RPF Sub-Inspector M Venkata Reddy, staff RV Ramana, Prasanna Kumar, JE Srinivas and other depot officials were present.

