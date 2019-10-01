Dengue cases on decline: GHMC Commissioner

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking effective measures such as fogging and spraying in places prone to larva breeding apart from awareness campaigns at local basthis and schools, dengue cases being reported in the city have been on a decline. The civic body had also been conducting health camps in slums and at Basti Dawakhanas, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said on Monday.

Till now, 1,043 dengue cases were reported in the city and in the last couple of days, there were about 40 dengue cases daily, against 100 to 120 in the past. Around 1.25 lakh houses were covered with fogging and spraying to control seasonal diseases, he said.

Due to the incessant rains in the city for the last four to five days, some of the roads were damaged and new potholes were formed, which would be repaired in a couple of days once the rains recede, the Commissioner said.

The re-carpeting of damaged roads would be taken up after a week and about 50 to 60 tonnes of BT was being generated to repair potholes, he said.

From October 2, the GHMC would actively participate in the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic, and a special drive would be conducted to create awareness among the citizens.

Kumar said for Dasara and Bathukamma festivals, the baby ponds were getting ready and steps were being taken to convey water from them to the nearest STP instead of letting it into lakes. On the financial position, he said there was no dearth of funds with the GHMC as the collection of property tax was Rs 200 crore more than that of the last year and revenue from Town Planning was also increasing by way of issuing building permission.

