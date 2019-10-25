Dengue cases: State told to set up panel

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:48 pm 12:27 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Thursday dealt with the public interest litigation pertaining to dengue and other viral fevers in the State. R Bhaskar Netha challenged the inaction of the government in controlling and preventing the spread of dengue fever. As directed by the bench, the Chief Secretary and other authorities appeared in person in court on Thursday. The Chief Secretary explained the situation of viral fevers. The Chief Justice pointed out that the report filed by the government and the explanation given by the Chief Secretary were contrary.

Chief Justice Chauhan pointed out that it was the duty of the state to take care of public health. Expressing dissatisfaction, the Bench reprimanded the authorities for their half-hearted approach towards an issue which “puts the life of people at stake”. Pointing out to the fact that the number of reported cases of dengue went up from 85 in January to 3,800 in October, the Bench said if the state was not able to tackle the issue, the court had no hesitation to issue guidelines for handling the issue. It also observed that if the government failed to control the spread of dengue, it has to compensate Rs 50,000 to each deceased family. The Bench directed the government to constitute a committee headed by the Chief Secretary and take necessary actions to ensure that there was no dengue case in the State. It adjourned the case to November 1 for further hearing.

