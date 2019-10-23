Dengue fever: HC admonishes TS govt over style of working

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Wednesday summoned the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Department, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Commissioner Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to appear before the court on Thursday in a public interest litigation case pertaining to dengue fever and other viral fevers in the State.

Speaking for the bench, the Chief Justice stated: “I am not happy with the way government is working, nobody is bothered, High Court can be harsh when it wants to. We will not shut our eyes, if the State government is not serious about the issue we will make sure the government takes the issue seriously”.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by R Bhaskar Netha, questioning inadequate medical facilities in government hospitals in the State. He complained that hospitals were not equipped properly to treat diseases like swine flu, malaria, dengue fevers, even in the twin cities, due to which majority of the affected persons were forced to get admitted in private hospitals which are collecting huge amounts from the poor. He sought directions to the authorities for taking preventive measures to curb swine flu, malaria, dengue and typhoid. He also sought directions to the Municipal authorities to deal with the menace of mosquitoes, which were primarily responsible for the occurrence of the diseases.

Bench disappointed



The bench said it was disappointed with the preventive steps taken by the government and pointed out that recently, a judicial officer also died due to dengue. When Advocate General B S Prasad informed the bench that the number of incidents of dengue had drastically reduced, Chief Justice pointed to statistics showing 409 cases of dengue in 15 days this month compared to 1,502 in September and said about 800 cases roughly for the entire month was not drastic reduction.

Pointing to the awareness programme by GHMC which reads ‘Friday is a dry day’ the bench said the authorities should be careful of the language used as ‘dry day’ is generally referred to ‘no alcohol’. The citizens may wonder what alcohol has to do with dengue and get confused, which shows the half-hearted approach of the government, the bench said.

Directive to Exhibition Society



The same bench directed the Exhibition Society to file a detailed counter explaining the fire safety measures taken at the ‘Numaish’. Khaja Aijazuddin filed this writ plea urging the court to direct police and fire department to prosecute the Exhibition Society president and its office bearers for not complying with fire safety measures and for not obtaining Fire No Objection Certificate as mandated under the provisions of the Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999. He also sought the accident case registered in February 2019 be transferred to CBCID or a Special Investigation Team. The bench adjourned the case to November 12 for counter.

Quash petition heard



Justice S Sridevi heard a quash petition filed by C Shilpa and Renuka of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam. Counsel for the petitioners, V Raghunath, submitted that the petitioners were working for an organisation that fights atrocities against women and works for women’s welfare. He complained that whoever disagrees with the government were branded as Maoists and referred to the Romila Thapar case. Referring to Article 19 of the Constitution, he stated that people with ideological differences cannot be detained. On the request of the public prosecutor the judge adjourned the case to October 29.

