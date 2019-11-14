Denied land patta, Bodhan man creates ruckus at Revenue office with petrol

By | Published: 1:08 am

Nizamabad: A differently-abled person, who was denied issuance of a pattadar pass book for a piece of his land, created a commotion at the Tahsildar office at Bodhan when he walked into the office carrying a bottle of petrol. Police, who rushed the spot, snatched the fuel bottle from his possession and sent him away.

Police said Shaik Naseer of Saloora village was staying in a 200-yard government land from 1983 by operating a hotel in it. Objecting his occupying the government land, some persons torched his hotel shanty in 2017 when he refused to vacate the land. Recently, with the villagers once again forced him to vacate the land, Naseer approached the revenue officials seeking patta for the land in which he has been living for 36 years to which the officials refused to give him a patta for the government land.

