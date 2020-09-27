Denied mobile phone for online classes, girl ends life in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Mancherial: An intermediate girl student ended her life by consuming pesticide after her parents refused to buy a smartphone for her to attend online classes at Kishtapur village in Jaipur mandal on Saturday.

Jaipur Sub-Inspector K Ramakrishna said Kodijuttu Pravallika (18), a native of Kishtapur and the only daughter of a Satthemma, who was living separately following family disputes with her husband. She was pursuing Intermediate II year at a private college.

On September 20, she resorted to the extreme step as she was demoralised when her mother expressed her inability to purchase a smartphone for her. She was immediately shifted to a government hospital and then to the private nursing home after her medical condition deteriorated.

She was relying on the mobile phones of her friends to attend online classes which commenced recently in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. She felt insulted to depend on others and requested her mother to buy a smartphone. She committed suicide when her mother was not present.

Based on a complaint from Sattemma, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

