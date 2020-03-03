Denied Rs 100 for liquor, youth ends life in Kamareddy 

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Kamareddy: Youth committed suicide by hanging in an emotion at Kamareddy district, when his father refused to give hundred rupees to consume liquor, before that he burnt his bike and broken cell phone.

Peddapulla Veeresham, a resident of lingampet mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district, on Sunday night, asked his father to give Rs 100 to consume liquor, but his reluctant father Lakshmaiah gave him Rs 50 only.

An exasperated Veeresham quarrelled with his father and went out from his house and reached Peddavagu stream where he broken his cellphone and burnt his bike by pouring petrol. Then, commit suicide by hanging himself to a mango tree near the stream.

After searching for the missing Veeresham throughtout the Sunday, the family members found his body hanging from the tree neat the stream on Monday morning. Lingampet police registered a case and are conducting an inquiry into the incident.

