Denied Rs 50, Hyderabad man hangs self

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his father refused to give him Rs 50, at their residence in Annojiguda under the Ghatkesar police station limits here on Monday.

Police said the deceased, T Kishore, a resident of RGK Road in Annojiguda, was a construction labourer. On Sunday around 8 pm, Kishore came home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with his father, T Chennaiah, over some issue. They resolved soon, but around 8:30 pm, Kishore again approached Chennaiah and asked for Rs 50.

“However Chennaiah refused to give the money. Kishore got angry and committed suicide by hanging himself in the bedroom,” said P Raghuveer Reddy, Inspector, Ghatkesar.

Based on a complaint lodged by Chennaiah, police have booked a case and handed over the body to the relatives after autopsy at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday evening. Further probe is on.