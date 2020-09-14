Denizens throng Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

Sunday had the 238 metre long bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore turning into a beehive of activity

Hyderabad: Even before it is formally thrown open, the cable stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu has turned into a major attraction for Hyderabadis.

Sunday had the 238 metre long bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore turning into a beehive of activity with people from different parts of city flocking to have a look at what is sure to become a key landmark for the city.

Families trooped in and walked the length of the cable stay bridge savouring the pleasant weekend weather. In groups they came and enjoyed the serene view of Durgam Cheruvu and also caught a never seen before view of Hyderabad.

Almost everyone, young and the eldelry, tried to capture the architectural marvel with selfies. Some came with their pets and took a stroll, some jogged on while some others opened snack packs and munched on.

“Apart from easing traffic congestion, the cable bridge is going to be a new tourism spot for Hyderabad,” said Madhumitha, a student from Madhapur. Shekhar, a software professional who came with his wife and daughter said, “I have been checking the pictures of the bridge on social media and newspapers and have been eager to personally visit it.”

