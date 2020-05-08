Dentists gear up for Covid-19 challenges

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has posed fresh challenges to the dentistry profession including a fear among public that dental clinics are unsafe and that they are the sources for the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Taking such misconceptions head-on, senior dental surgeons under the guidance of dental associations are upgrading their dental clinics, skill sets and equipping themselves with safety equipment, specifically aimed at minimising chances of exposure and spread of the infection.

The very nature of dentistry doesn’t allow its practitioners to maintain the basic norms of social distancing. While a general medicine doctor can still maintain a safe distance and be able to check the patient and prescribe medicines, 99 per cent of the times, a dentist needs to be a bit more invasive while treating the patients.

Given such challenges and keeping in mind that the lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in the coming months, dentists across Hyderabad are laying the ground work aimed at winning back the confidence of patients and cutting the chance of spread of infection.

Almost all the senior dental surgeons and their clinics are now equipped with PPE kits, N-95 masks, head gears, etc. aimed at protection and preventing spread of coronavirus infection.

Right now, none of the dental clinics or any general private healthcare establishments here have access to rapid diagnostic kits to ascertain whether a patient who comes for treatment is infected or not.

As a result, several other protocols and guidelines are being implemented. “It is now mandatory for dental clinics to collect all details of patients, their travel history, temperature, symptoms, asking questions about respiratory symptoms etc. The idea is to be thorough and be due diligent before taking-up any kind of dental procedures,” says Secretary, Indian Dental Association (IDA), Deccan, Dr A Srikanth.

At present, the 1,500 to 2,000 dental clinics across Hyderabad have cancelled all their elective surgeries but are open to conduct emergency procedures. However, ancillary industries attached to dental sector are closed due to lockdown which makes it difficult for dentists to offer all of their services.

“We are striving hard to drive home this message among general public that all the dentists are professionals. Extensive fresh guidelines have been issued to them across the country on new methods that are needed to be adopted in a post Covid-19 world,” Dr Srikanth pointed out.

He pointed out that extensive efforts have gone into making dentists across Telangana embrace new safety equipment and create additional infrastructure. “We will do our best to absorb whatever additional cost occurs due to the new investments. The idea is to win-back patient confidence,” Dr Srikanth added.

