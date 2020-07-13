Dentists in Telangana seek support from govt

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Dentists in Telangana have asked for support from the State government to take up Covid rapid antigen testing of patients visiting their dental clinics or dental hospitals. The demand, voiced by the Indian Dental Association, Deccan Branch, came after discussions following an order from the TS Dental Council on Sunday announcing that the testing was mandatory for all patients visiting dental clinics or dental hospitals from Monday onwards.

Dental practitioners were to maintain a separate record where test results and all necessary demographic details of the patient were recorded without fail. Non-compliance with the order by a dentist or owner of the dental clinic or hospital would attract stringent disciplinary action from the State government, according to the order.

Dentists here, however, said though they were not against the testing, there were some preliminary arrangements to be made if the order was to be in vogue with such immediate effect. The first thing was that the kits for the tests were quite expensive, coming at a cost of Rs 72,500 for a box of 50 kits. With many dentists not having any patients and thereby any income at all for almost four months now, this was a tough ask.

“The government should either give us the kits for free or on subsidy. We also require training to do such diagnostic procedures since that is something dentists are not trained to do. We also need some time for the entire thing. Announcing on Sunday that it is mandatory from Monday is not the way,” a representative of the IDA Deccan Branch said, adding that dentists would also have to bear costs of PPE kits and N95 masks.

Another issue was that 80 per cent of patients were reluctant to get tested, with many now calling up and cancelling appointments, he said, adding that the dentist community was ready to comply with the order, provided there was some support from the government as well.

