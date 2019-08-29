DEO inspects ZP high school in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Mancherial: The District Educational Officer (DEO) G Panini visited the Zilla Parishad High School (for girls) on Thursday and inquired about the problems faced by the students after headmistress Ajmeera Sharada’s audio song went viral on social media platforms here. In the song, Sharada narrated the problems faced by the students due to the unhygienic surroundings and indiscriminate parking of vehicles, among other issues.

Sharada told ‘Telangana Today’ that DEO visited the school and assured that steps would be taken to address the problems faced by the students.

“He enquired about the major issues and said he will work towards resolving them by speaking to the officials concerned,” she said and hoped that the authorities would sort the issues soon.

According to the headmistress, the DEO visited the school and inspected the premises on directions from the District Collector Bharati Hollikeri following instructions from Principal Secretary of Education department, who responded to the song. It is learned that top authorities of Municipal Administration also came to know about the sanitation issue after being taken around the school where nearly 900 girls study.

It may be recalled that the 3.33-minute long song, penned and rendered by Sharada went viral on WhatsApp. She pleaded with officials concerned to address problems faced by the school situated in the heart of the town. In the song, she regretted that the students were affected by the poor sanitation, traffic, and stinking environs.

Telangana Today carried a report in on the issue on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter