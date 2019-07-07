DEO suspends three teachers in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Educational Officer (DEO) suspended Government Urdu Medium School headmaster and teacher, removed Vidya volunteer from duties for negligence causing death of three students on Saturday.

On Saturday, Nagaram Urdu Medium school students Azhar, Arbaz Khan and Salim died after falling in water pits during school hours. Students went to the school in the morning and they left school in the afternoon, but the teachers did not notice them leaving the school.

Parents and local people staged protest at Gandhi Chowk area on Saturday and raised slogans and demanded to action against teachers.

Nizamabad DEO Durgaprasad conducted an inquiry and found that school headmaster Siraj, Teacher Aziz and Vidya Volunteer Jalil showed negligence in conducting their duties.

