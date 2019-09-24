Deposit vapes at nearest police station: DGP Mahendar Reddy

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday asked those in possession of e-cigarettes and e-hookahs to declare and deposit these at the nearest police station without unnecessary delay.

This may be treated as a communication to companies, groups and entities to comply with norms to avoid prosecution, he said. Reddy asked all school and college managements to create awareness about the harmful effects of e-cigarettes and e-hookahs. He urged the managements to educate students about the provisions of the Prohibition of e-Cigarettes (Production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) Ordinance, 2019. Necessary instructions were issued to all officers in the State to enforce the ordinance strictly, he said.

The Centre issued the ordinance completely banning e-cigarettes, including all form of electronic nicotine delivery system, heat not burn products, hookahs and other similar devices. The prohibition includes production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and advertisement, including online activities. Authorised officers in the Police Department were designated as enforcement officers.

As per provisions of the ordinance, there will be a penalty of imprisonment, fine or both. Since the ordinance was issued on September 18, it provides an opportunity to existing stockholders of e-cigarettes for suo moto declaration and deposit the stock at the nearest police station.

