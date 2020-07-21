Depositors left in lurch as coop society halts services in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:14 pm

Mancherial: About 2,000 customers of the Mancherial branch of Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Limited (ACCSL) are a worried lot over its future and their deposits with the bank’s operations stalled owing to the attachment of properties by the Enforcement Directorate and booking of criminal cases against the management.

Apparently, the bank’s services have been shut since January. But, this has come to light recently when the customers could not withdraw their fixed deposits, which matured six months ago. The depositors are now distressed over their investments as they are unable to contact institution staff either in person or over the phone to check the status of the institution. Some of them have even approached the local public representatives seeking their help in withdrawing their money.

Saleem, one of the depositors, said he was running from pillar to post to withdraw his fixed deposit of Rs 15 lakh, which matured in January last. He lamented that he would face severe problems in performing his daughter’s marriage slated to be held next month. No one was lending money in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he pointed out.

Hundreds of depositors, mostly staffers of the Singareni, retired employees, businessmen, professionals and farmers from different parts of the district and neighbouring Peddapalli district, invested around Rs 20 crore, hoping that they would get higher returns believing local business advisers. They said they were promised a 14 per cent rate of interest on fixed deposits, which is much higher than that offered by commercial banks.

The branch operations stopped after the ED attached properties of the society worth Rs 1,489 crore in Rajasthan, Haryana, New Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in October last year. The society has since been reeling under severe financial crisis, resulting in the closure of 65 branches, including the Mancherial branch, in the two Telugu States.

When asked, Sandeep Reddy, the manager of the branch, said the branch operations had been stopped for the past few months. He requested the depositors not to panic as officials were trying to resume transactions in all the branches by the month-end or the first week of August. “Top authorities have requested the Union government to unfreeze the bank’s assets. They are waiting for its response,” he said.

Mukesh Modi, the founder of the ACCSL, was booked by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Income Tax Department for allegedly diverting huge amounts to shell companies. He is accused of involving in a Rs 9,000-crore scam. The society has over 30,000 customers in Telangana, with cumulative investments being 150 crore.

