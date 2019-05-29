Depressed over friend’s death, Yemen national ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 pm 12:48 pm

Hyderabad: A Yemen national, who was reportedly depressed over the death of his friend, committed suicide at his house in Banjara Hills on Tuesday night.

Mohd Attas Ali, 24, was pursuing his higher education from an institution in the city and was staying in Paramount colony in Tolichowki under the Banjara Hills police station area. On Tuesday when he was alone in the house, he hanged himself to the ceiling fan.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him and found in his room, he mentioned that he was depressed after his girlfriend died of life threatening diseases. “I will meet in you in heaven tomorrow,” he wrote in the note.

Ali’s friends told the police that for quite some time he was into depression as he was planning to shortly marry his friend who stays in Yemen. However, she was diagnosed with life threatening diseases and died last week.

The Banjara Hills police registered a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.