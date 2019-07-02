Depressed IIT-Hyderabad student ends life over poor marks

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Sangareddy: A student of IIT Hyderabad in the second year of M Design Course ended his life by hanging himself in the hostel on the institute premises in the early hours of Tuesday.

The student, Mark Andrew Charles, of Varanasi left a suicide note in his diary. The diary was found in his room. He had just taken his second-year examination and was all set to submit his final presentation.

In the suicide note purportedly written by him, he maintained that he had decided to end his life because he did not get expected marks in the examination. Saying that the world would never treat those who did not succeed in life properly, Charles has said that he was going to end the life unable to bear the looser tag in his life.

“I have many times acted to show I am good and okay, but I used to suffer a lot within,” Charles had written. As Charles failed to come out of his hostel room even after 2PM, his friends and college management broke open the room to see his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital, Sangareddy.

