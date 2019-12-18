‘Depressed’ mother jumps to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: A woman, who was depressed over not being able to take care of her newborn child, allegedly committed suicide by leaping from a multi-storied building in Chandanagar here on Wednesday.

Priyanka (30), a native of Uttar Pradesh was staying with her husband, a software engineer and their 11-month-old son at Aparna Lake Breeze in Chandanagar for the last three months. According to the police, Priyanka was depressed for the last few days and had told her family that she was unable to take better care of her child.

On Wednesday around 9 am, Priyanka jumped through the ventilator of the bathroom of her house on the 11th floor. “She had closed the bathroom door and is suspected to have jumped through the ventilator. She died on the spot with grievous head injuries,” police said.

The police shifted the body for autopsy to the Osmania General Hospital. Officials said they were awaiting Priyanka’s family to arrive from Uttar Pradesh to complete formalities. A case has been registered and the Chandanagar police are investigating.

