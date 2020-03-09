Depressed newly-wed man kills self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster, who got recently married, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Neredmet here on Monday.

The victim, identified as Rahul Yadav (26), a railway employee, had a love marriage five months ago. According to the police, Rahul was depressed over family disputes and hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his bedroom post midnight. He was found dead in the morning.

The Neredmet police who are investigating, said no suicide note was found at the spot and the family members had raised no suspicion.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family after autopsy.

