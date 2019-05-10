Depressed over being detained, engineering student ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: An engineering student was found hanging in his rented room at RN Reddy Nagar in Meerpet here on Friday morning. He was suspected to be depressed after he was detained by the college, police said.

B Sai Krishna (22), a student of TKR Engineering College in the city, was staying in a rented room in Meerpet and also working as an electrician.

According to Meerpet police, Krishna’s family received a call around 7 am from his friend Saidulu stating that the former was found hanging from an electric wire on the ceiling fan in his room.

The family suspects Krishna was depressed after he was detained in his third year by the college. For the last few days, he had stayed back in his room and isolated himself from his family and friends.

Based on a complaint, a case of suspicious death was booked and is being investigated. The body was meanwhile shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and later handed over to the family.