Depressed techie ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: A depressed techie committed suicide by hanging in his house at Sudarshan Nagar, Gachibowli on Tuesday. The victim identified as PNVS Sunny Babu (33), working for a software firm in Gachibowli was a native of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, Sunny Babu who is yet to be married is suspected to have been depressed due to his loneliness and ended his life.

At around 1 pm on Tuesday, Sunny Babu had sent an e-mail to his brother-in-law Sampath Kumar, who stays in Hyderabad, about committing suicide. According to the police, Sampath Kumar, who read the mail at around 2 pm, rushed to Gachibowli but could only reach at around 4 pm.

“Even after repeatedly knocking on the door, when there was no response from inside, he forcibly opened the door. Sunny Babu was found hanging from the ceiling rod with a nylon rope,” police said adding no suicide note was found. Based on Sampath’s complaint, the Gachibowli police booked a case and took up investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

