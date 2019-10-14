Depressed techie jumps to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: A software engineer leapt to death from Mantri apartments in Gachibowli on Monday night.

According to police, P Raghuram (35), a resident of Chandanagar and an employee with Infosys, was battling depression due to his father’s long illness. For the past 13 years, Raghuram, who was married and had a six-year-old daughter, was also suffering from mental health issues, police officials said. On Sunday night, he also spoke about committing suicide with his wife, P Sridevi, who is also a software engineer.

The Gachibowli police, who are investigating the incident, said Raghuram fell on the ground and died on the spot. The body was shifted to a hospital for an autopsy.