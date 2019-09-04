‘Depressed’ woman found dead at home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Vasavi Nagar, Ramanthapur, on Wednesday. She is suspected to have been depressed and committed suicide, police said.

According to the police, A Vasavi, was suffering from a chronic illness for the last three years and was undergoing treatment. Around 12.30 pm, in the absence of her parents, she hanged herself from the ceiling in her room. Based on a complaint from her father, the Uppal police booked a case and are investigating. Her family raised no suspicion on her death. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

