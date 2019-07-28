Depriving higher education to girls a sin, says AK Khan

By | Published: 5:14 pm 5:23 pm

Hyderabad: Depriving higher education to girls and denying them the opportunity would be a sin, said Minority Affairs Advisor to Government of Telangana, AK Khan.

Addressing a program organised by SEED, USA and Helping Hand Foundation to felicitate students and provide scholarships, here on Sunday, Khan said “girl education has the power to change the society, and it is now gaining better importance in Hyderabad.”

Many girls who were now studying in high school at the Telangana Minorities Residential Education Institutions Society (TMREIS) have fervently requested for junior and degree colleges so they could continue higher education, he said.

The challenge with higher education among Muslims, particularly the weaker sections, according to Khan happened to be the exceptionally high drop-out rates. “Muslims however were enrolling in sufficient numbers otherwise,” he said.

Other speakers, including educationists, academicians and Muslim intellectuals at the forum reiterated that higher education among Muslim minority students continues to be a cause of concern, as only 6 per cent of the students enrolled.

President, Helping Hand Foundation Mujtaba Hasan Askari, said the representation of Muslim students in post-graduation was also abysmally low at 2 per cent to 3 per cent and in order to give boost to the post graduate students, SEED, a US based charity partnered with Helping Hand Foundation and provided Rs 10.50 lakhs worth scholarship to 36 students from Hyderabad.

Syed Mazharuddin Hussaini, Executive director, SEED, USA, said nearly 25 per cent to 30 per cent students from the weaker sections of the community enrol into higher education of which nearly 25 percent drop out due to financial reasons. “Such students are provided financial assistance by SEED while drop-outs are provided vocational training in job oriented technical courses,” he said.

