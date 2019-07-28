Depriving higher education to girls unfair: Khan

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Depriving higher education to girls and denying them the opportunity to study would be unfair, A K Khan, Minority Affairs Advisor to Government of Telangana, has said.

Addressing a programme organised by SEED, USA and Helping Hand Foundation, to felicitate students and provide scholarships, here on Sunday, Khan said, “Educated girls have the power to change the society and help in its betterment.” Several girls who were now studying in high school at the Telangana Minorities Residential Education Institutions Society (TMREIS) had requested for setting up junior and degree colleges so that they could continue higher education, he said. The challenge with higher education among Muslims, particularly the weaker sections, according to Khan was the exceptionally high drop-out rates. “Muslims, however, were enrolling in sufficient numbers otherwise,” he said.

Other speakers, including educationists, academicians and Muslim intellectuals at the forum reiterated that higher education among Muslim minority students continues to be a cause of concern, as only six per cent of students were enrolled.

Helping Hand Foundation president Mujtaba Hasan Askari, said representation of Muslim students in post-graduation was also abysmally low at 2 to 3 per cent and in order to give boost to the PG students, SEED, a US-based charity partnered with HHF and provided Rs 10.50 lakh worth scholarship to 36 students from Hyderabad.

Syed Mazharuddin Hussaini, executive director, SEED, USA, said nearly 25 to 30 per cent students from the weaker sections of the community enrol into higher education of which nearly 25 per cent drop out due to financial reasons. “Such students are provided financial assistance by SEED while dropouts are provided vocational training in job-oriented technical courses,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter