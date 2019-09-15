Depth of field

By | Published: 12:30 am 9:32 pm

Megha Sai Shyam is an enthusiast landscape photographer and also a national award winner in 2017. Traveling to different places and capturing the beauty of the place through his lens has always been his area of interest.

This image was recently captured at Pangong Lake with his 5d mark IV camera with 35mm lens. Using of the prop toys was nothing specific, he just wanted to add something to the foreground.

