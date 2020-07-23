Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin donates sprayers to mosques

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: On the eve of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday on Friday, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin donated battery-operated chemical sprayers to different masjids and dargahs in the city.

The Deputy Mayor also offered ‘chadars’ at p and other dargahs and offered special prayers seeking good health and well-being of the Minister.

The chemical sprayers were donated to the managements of 20 dargahs and masjids. On Friday, the Deputy Mayor will be distributing similar sprayers at 50 other prominent dargahs and masjids across the city.

“MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao is against flower bouquets and other formalities. Instead he has appealed to us to take up some social activities. Considering the pandemic, chemical sprayers were distributed to mosques and dargahs as many people gather at such places of worship. It is important to ensure hygiene and sanitation at such places and the managements of the dargahs and mosques have welcomed the move,” he said.

