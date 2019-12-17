Descent of our democracy

By | Published: 17th Dec 2019 12:09 am 9:23 pm

The Democracy Index is compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a UK-based company. It intends to measure the state of democracy in 167 countries. The index is based on 60 indicators grouped in five different categories, measuring electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties. The democracy index is a weighted average based on the answers to 60 questions.

Most answers are “experts’ assessments”. Some answers are provided by public-opinion surveys from the respective countries. In addition to a numeric score and a ranking, the index categorises each country in one of four regime types: full democracies, flawed democracies, hybrid regimes and authoritarian regimes.

Full democracies: are nations where civil liberties and fundamental political freedoms are not only respected but also reinforced by a political culture conducive to the thriving of democratic principles. These nations have a valid system of governmental checks and balances, an independent judiciary whose decisions are enforced, governments that function well, and have diverse and independent media. These nations have only limited problems in democratic functioning.

Flawed democracies: are nations where elections are fair and free and basic civil liberties are honoured but may have issues (eg media freedom infringement). These nations have significant faults in other democratic aspects, including underdeveloped political culture, low levels of participation in politics and issues in the functioning of governance.

Hybrid regimes: are nations with regular electoral frauds, preventing them from being fair and free democracy. These nations commonly have governments that apply pressure on political opponents, non-independent judiciaries, widespread corruption, harassment and pressure placed on the media, anaemic rule of law and more pronounced faults than flawed democracies in the realms of underdeveloped political culture, low levels of participation in politics and issues in the functioning of governance.

Authoritarian regimes: are nations where political pluralism has vanished or is extremely limited. These nations are often absolute monarchies or dictatorships, may have some conventional institutions of democracy but with meagre significance, infringements and abuses of civil liberties are commonplace, elections (if they take place) are not fair and free, the media is often state-owned or controlled by groups associated with the ruling regime, the judiciary is not independent and there are omnipresent censorship and suppression of governmental criticism.

State of Democracy

The ECIU published its latest report ‘State of Democracy in the World in 2018’. Norway was at the top, scoring 9.87 out of 10, while North Korea with 1.08 was at the bottom. Only 20 countries (4.5% of the world population) are full democracies. Flawed democracies constitute the largest group of 55 countries with 43% of the world’s population. A third of the world population live in 39 hybrid regime countries and 43 countries have authoritarian governments.

Among the SAARC countries, India (41) and Sri Lanka (71) are classified as flawed democracies, followed by Bangladesh (88), Bhutan (94) and Nepal (97) which are hybrid regimes, with Pakistan (112) and Afghanistan (143) being authoritarian. The Maldives is not ranked on the index. Sri Lanka registered the worst fall among all countries in South Asia, with deteriorating civil liberties and functioning of the government in the wake of a constitutional crisis in October last year. Now it is hovering on the verge of becoming a hybrid regime.

If we have a look at the EIUD Index map in the region, we can understand the uniqueness of India’s democratic credentials, hailed as the largest democracy in the world, hemmed in by hybrid and authoritarian regimes.

India, which had reached its highest-ever position of 27 in 2014 (just two ranks away from becoming a full democracy), slipped to 42 last year, registering the second largest fall in ranking after Indonesia, which fell by 20 ranks to 68. Even though India has improved one rank to 41, there has been no improvement in scores, which continued at 7.23.

This is the worst ranking ever on the index for India. It is a mid-range country among flawed democracies, with a high score of 9.17 in electoral process and pluralism but with a moderate record not crossing 7.5 on the rest of the parameters. A dismal score on the state of civil liberties and decline in the performance of the government and pluralism led to the slump in India’s rank. (see Infographics)

Negatives Galore

The falling score also confirms the paradox of India as the world’s largest electoral wonder, but a flawed democracy. What has adversely affected India’s rankings last year, according to the report, is the rise of “conservative religious ideologies”, vigilantism, violence, narrowing scope for dissent, threat to minorities and marginalised groups. Journalists are increasingly under attack, with murders taking place in some areas. As a result of limited scope for fair reportage, the Indian media is classified as only “partially free”, a fact also corroborated by the ‘Freedom in the World Report, 2018’.

This report covers the period before the 2019 elections. After the general elections, the abrupt abrogation of Article 370, unilateral division of J &K into two UTs, inordinately long clampdown and incarceration of political leaders in Kashmir, NRC fiasco and Citizenship legislation, increasing political manipulations and other happenings with religious overtones can dent the ranking further. Earlier, with all the alleged inanities in the secularism, India managed to remain a steady democracy.

However, the Hindutva, majority nationalism, heavy-handed legislations in Parliament and increasing interference in the autonomous national institutions are foreboding a drastic change in India’s democratic index in the coming years. It is apprehended that the present regime’s panache for the conservative religious ideology if pursued for long, may transform the country into a theocratic state like Pakistan and Bangladesh from a secular Republic.

(The author is a freelance journalist)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .