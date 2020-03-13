Design Cafe forays into Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: Design Cafe, a home interior brand launched its first experiential centre (EC) in Hyderabad. The centre located in Gachibowli, also marks their foray into the city. Spread over 8,500 sq ft, the studio showcases unique concepts, finishes and designs that will redefine the home interiors design experience, for customers in Hyderabad. With the entire center divided into three floors, it displays seven kitchens and six living room concepts.

Design Cafe was founded in 2015 by Gita Ramanan and Shezan Bhojani, two award winning architects. This first experience centre in Hyderabad was conceptualised post a comprehensive study of the potentially large customer base within the city and offers 20 per cent more space saving solutions and innovations.

The company is also leveraging the use of Virtual Reality (VR) technology to give customers a complete 360-degree experience of what their dream home will eventually look like.

Speaking on the occasion, Shezan Bhojani, co-founder of Design Cafe said, “Hyderabad has off late emerged as the fastest growing residential market in the country. It has grown by approximately 30 per cent and the property prices alone have gone up by close to 17 per cent in the last 12-18 months, which makes Hyderabad an ideal fit for Design Café’s business portfolio. Moreover, with our network and infrastructure within South India, we believe we can service the Hyderabad market with utmost commitment and quality.”

Gita Ramanan, co-founder of Design Cafe further added, “The experience centres, across Bengaluru and Mumbai have added tremendous value. We believe that opening doors to the people of Hyderabad will help us carry forward this momentum and enhance their way of living.”

