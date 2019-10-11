Design expo in Hyderabad brings focus on recycling

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:19 am

Hyderabad: An artwork in the shape of a Question Mark, meticulously put together by arranging nearly three lakh upcycled bottles in Hussain Sagar Lake has triggered a lot of curiosity. The installation is an artwork of artist Daku as part of the ongoing Hyderabad Design Week. Organisers claim that this was the first time such an attempt is being made in the country. The idea behind the installation is to make people realise and appreciate the importance of recycling.

Single use plastics are one of the biggest threats to environment. This installation has been constructed in the shape of a question mark with nearly three lakh upcycled plastic bottles and is generating energy through solar power, Daku said.

“Through its scale and magnitude, the intallation draws the attention of people to the seriousness of the issue. It provokes us to self-reflect and start looking for alternatives,” he said. A metal grid base is fixed at bottom of the frame. About three to five bottles are bundled together and they are stacked inside the frame. The frame is wrapped and bottles with a top layer of mesh are stitched with Galvanised Iron (GI) wire, which makes one module. Then the modules are fixed together with the help of GI wire and cable ties,” he explained. The solar panels are directed towards the south side of the installation.

One circuit consists a solar panel , battery , solar sensor adapter and LED lights (6watts per 5meter). The battery and adapter are enclosed in a cover for protection from water. The solar panel is tied to the mesh with GI wire, which helps in tackling waves created in the lake due to winds, he added. The installation was unveiled in the lake on Thursday and it will be fixed for 30 days.

Craft revitalising workshop

The workshop on ‘Craft Revitalising’ organised as part of Hyderabad Design Week at JNAFAU campus on Thursday was all about developing products using eco-friendly materials. The unique workshop also focussed on appreciating the positive impact that eco-friendly products have on reducing pollution. Students were exposed to the art and effort that goes into Cheriyal painting, leather puppetry, block printing and cane and bamboo furniture and allied products by experienced artisans.

Over 30 to 35 students and other enthusiastic participants including homemakers attended the workshop and learnt the skills and art involved in the artistry. They were taught all the practices involved in the art, including selection of cloth, making a rough sketch of the original sketch, colouring with natural colour powders etc. Promoting Telangana’s famous Cheriyal painting, Pavan Kumar and Venkat Ramana, natives of Cheriyal, helped the students learn about the popular art works. “The students came up with very impressive works,” said Pavan Kumar.

There was also something to learn for the artisans too. “Generally, Cheriyal paintings depict mythological characters but students designed new characters and themes, which was interesting and perhaps such concepts can be further developed,” he said.

Workshop focuses on improving infra at Ambedkar Nagar Colony

When infrastructure is built for people, it is always wise to involve them from the initial planning to the execution stage. Stressing on this aspect, Hyderabad Design Week’s workshop on ‘Discover: Connect: Take Action’ at JNAFAU campus focused on design interventions that can improve quality of living of residents at Ambedkar Nagar Colony near Banjara Lake in the city.

Apart from leading architects, 15 participants, mostly architecture students and graduates attended the three-day workshop. Vidhya Mohankumar, an architect with over 15 years of experience, said that the authorities had provided basic infrastructure required in the locality but residents still look for a community hall and innovative ways to address mosquito menace.

The idea is not to disturb the local ambience, flora and fauna while creating new infrastructure. Focus should be on developing new facilities making good use of the existing ones, she said.

While, mosquito menace cannot be addressed overnight, other aspects can be worked out with minimal design intervention. A final report on the practical recommendations to improve facilities at Ambedkar Nagar will be submitted to the JNAFAU management, she said.

The workshop provided the participants, especially students, with an opportunity to learn and work with the expert architects. “It was a unique exposure for us because we got a chance to observe different issues in the locality and later analysed and documented them. It was a great learning experience, said Bharath Kumar, a fourth year architecture student from CSIT, Begumpet.

Practical implementation of ideas to improve quality of life of residents, that too without disturbing existing infrastructure is definitely challenging. There was so much to learn from this workshop, said Sachet Kiran, another architecture student from Bengaluru.

