Design hub likely for Hyderabad soon

Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: After T-Hub and WE Hub, the next could be D-Hub. Just as Hyderabad is turning out to be the most sought after destination for several multinationals, ranging from IKEA to Amazon, apart from being home to some of the most promising startups in the country, the city could soon have a design hub, on the lines of startup incubator T-Hub.

Bapu Kaladhar, founder president of the UXINDIA international conference, the 15th edition of which is on at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre here, said his UsabilityMatters.Org (UMO) Design Foundation, which is organizing UXINDIA, was in continuous touch with the Telangana government to set up a design hub here, with the government responding favourably to the idea.

The TS government, which is co-hosting UXINDIA, is one of the few governments in the country that has grasped the value of design and its crucial significance and potential, he said, adding that a hub, once operational, would pave the way for Hyderabad becoming the design capital of the country, and the ideal place for innovation and design.

Ideal facilitator

“We need more design schools, design education from the grassroots level, design support for startups and so on. A design hub will be the ideal facilitator for all these, apart from a host of other design-related activities.”

“Already, we have lots of engineering colleges and institutions offering design courses, but without knowing what exactly is a proper design course and many of them, without qualified teachers too. A hub here will help them get on the right path, and maybe help us come up with a common course,” he said, adding that UXINDIA, which is India’s biggest user experience design conference, was already bringing together academia and industry with this objective.

Stating that Digital Impact Square, a TCS Foundation initiative, had announced that it was ready to incubate startups with good design ideas, Kaladhar said TS IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan too had said the government was ready to implement ideas and invest in design startups or social enterprises provided they set up base in Hyderabad.

“We will be focusing on design with social impact in the next five years, and are looking to pick up social issues and problems and find solutions apart from seeing how the design community can make the city better for its citizens,” he said, adding that more conferences on industrial design and fashion design too would be held soon.

