Designer couture at your doorstep

Remember when you bought an expensive evening gown for an event, only to ever wear it once or twice? Those days are over as more and more women are embracing clothing rental services as a way to freshen up their wardrobes.Clothing rentals are the trend du jour raking in $1 billion in sales worldwide, according to a study by business consulting firm Grand View Research.

Entrepreneur Akhila Rao who is pretty active on the social circuit faced a big conundrum on what to wear, each time a get-together or special occasion came around. Fashion conscious and a keen follower of trends, wearing a new outfit each time became quite an expensive affair. The saviour of her bank balance and image came by way of clothing rental companies which brought with them dreamy attires from fashion labels. “Costing a fraction of the original price, one can rent the outfits for a matter of four to five days. If the outfit doesn’t fit, return it without much hassle,” says Akhila.

Fashion blogger Meghana Reddy observes that such sites and stores have lot of takers in the 20s and 30s age group. “Youngsters don’t really want to spend a bomb on an outfit which they may not wear more than twice. With rentals, instead, they get to wear a designer outfit at half the cost. Scope-wise, it will grow a lot,” says Meghana who catalogues her fashion experiments on her instagram handle, ‘In her Wardrobe’. Indian wear rentals seem to be popular than evening gowns which are still delegated to a more niche crowd. Closer home, we have Fly Robes, Wrapd which are offering bargains on exclusive fashion labels.

Mobile accessories creator Hansika Sawhney is of the opinion that if one wants to stay on trend, renting couture is a great way to look sophisticated without breaking the bank. Her only concern is as to the wearability of the outfits which go through so many hands. “The number of times it is dry cleaned will show on the fabric after a point. People want to wear a garment that looks new and not worn out. I personally wouldn’t want to rent such pieces as the occasions I attend are far and few, but I do see the appeal,” adds Hansika.

Clothing rental platforms which only cater to women for the time being, process the data they receive from users about preferences and measurements.They then use artificial intelligence to propose pieces they believe subscribers would want to wear. Patrons also check out garments which they otherwise wouldn’t go for. The other trump card for clothing rental services is its sustainability and rejection of excessive consumption — themes that resonate for their clientele.