Designer Vera Wang is stunning at 70! Check out her abs

Wang flaunted her summer body in the latest photos she shared on Instagram, leaving fans across the world stunned.

The 70-year-old flaunted her abs and never-ending legs and garnered the attention of people across the globe. Netizens couldn’t believe that she is so fit at 70 and is currently everyone’s fitness inspiration. She literally looks 30-something!

Wang modeled in several orange outfits at her home in Miami Beach while in quarantine. She shared that she was dressed but had no where to go. An Instagram user commented on her pic, “I need my stomach to be like yours. What’s your routine?” Wang cheekily replied, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

An Instagram user wrote, “I am confused. Is this your teenage daughter or you?!!” When one fan wrote that she has to lose weight before she can wear Wang’s wedding dress, the designer replied, “Absolutely not. Celebrate yourself.”

Wang has designed wedding gowns for celebrities such as Ivanka Trump, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, among others. Her gowns have been mentioned in popular TV shows such as Gossip Girl and Sex and the City.

Wang will turn 71 next month and netizens believe that she’s found the fountain of youth.