Designing a catalyst for change: Experts

Hyderabad: Designing has a great scope in creating more jobs as it has the potential to be a catalyst for significant changes in building products at a company and delivering higher value to the customers, said experts at UXINDIA 2019.

During the three-day international conference UXINDIA 2019, experts in design industry highlighted the role of UX design appealing to many students and career-changers which have a great impact on the user experience of products and services.

International speakers expressed that UX design is not a solitary role but a highly collaborative field requiring clear communication and solid teamwork. As problem-solving is at the very heart of UX design, budding designers have to work for bridging the gap between technology and people.

Delivering a talk on ‘How to design a culture of experience’, Andy Vitale, Head of UX Design SunTrust, US, said that many companies do not have a mature culture of customer-first practices. Designing is not only about solving problems but also providing a right solution for the problem.

He said that more than ever before, the role of the user has changed from isolated to connected, from unaware to informed, from passive to active. “As a result, business, technology, marketing and design strategies must be aligned and focused on the overall customer experience to create greater value earlier,” he said.

Andy who previously held multiple roles as a designer, entrepreneur and design leader, asked the leaders in design domain to communicate effectively and empower stakeholders. “The problems differ and complexities change and design leader should never stop designing solutions,” he added.

Steve Fadden, Head of Research for Measurement, Google said in many organisations, people rely on data to make informed decisions. From business leaders and managers, to individual contributors, people seek evidence and insight to inform their thinking and make decisions to guide their organisations, he said.

“For UX designers, researchers, and managers who work to understand users and create analytics and data-centric systems, it can be a challenge to know how best to go about the process of designing data-related experiences for users,” he added.

Design systems a solution to drive consistency

Hyderabad: A design system need to deliver the right value to the customers of the products it is serving, said Ken Skistimas, Design Manager, Facebook, United States. He said that over the last few years, design systems have become a solution to drive coherence and consistency across products, but many systems experience a failure to deliver on the promise.

According to him, design systems consists of cross functions such as product management, engineering, content strategy, data science, user research and product marketing. “One has to seek out influential product surfaces and make the system real as soon as possible,” he said.

He told the participants that one need to start identifying the value, open the black box of design and ruthlessly prioritize and make a great product.

“An impactful design system influences the design culture in an organisation. Utilising techniques and best practices to facilitate for collaboration, community, and transparency are critical elements to make this happen,” Skistimas said.

Designers are inspired, enthused and embrace the system because they know they can influence it. “It affects the way products are built and a community of designers, developers and product owners rally around it,” he added.

Rigorous research must for job search

Hyderabad: Before applying for a job or attending any interview of one’s interest, one should try to understand one’s own experiences and get a clear strategy, according to Steve Fadden, Head of Research for Measurement at Google, USA and lecturer at the UC Berkeley School of Information.

During a Career Orientation session at UXINDIA 2019, Fadden said one has to set a target of five years for a job search. “Go through job posts and do rigorous research. Find at least three jobs and look for some keywords and keep a track on them,” he told the participants.

“One has to create a destination and work accordingly. Think of destination list, explore the jobs list and check the company reviews through websites like Glassdoor and LinkedIn, he said.

“Use your existing network to build your future network. You need to build your community, draw out stories and offer gratitude and feedback to your network. You should focus on what type of network and technology you want to work for,” Fadden said.

Engage evidence, build empathy and provoke action during the process of job search, he said, adding that every job seeker has to keep recommendations ready and need to work on improvements with more resources.

Design meet a big hit among enthusiasts

Hyderabad: The three day international conference, UXINDIA turned out be big hit as it could inspire and provide skill development for user experience designers, UX leaders, visual designers, user researchers, program managers, startup founders and design students.

Participants had a good exposure at the conference as they got an opportunity to meet like-minded people and exchange and share the ideas. It turned into a platform for community of designers and enthusiasts to take part in different workshops, sessions and panel discussions.

Rishab, who was working with IT firm in Bengaluru said that he has been able to find a network in design industry and had an opportunity to interact with experts. “For beginners and students, the conference has given a chance to get advices and mentorship on how to build design skills from experts in corporate giants,” he added.

Prathima Inolu, Chief Designer, Divami Design Labs, said she found that many aspirants and beginners were keen on gaining more insights of UX design. “Everyone attending workshops went out with knowledge. It helped them get a chance to meet the people from same industry,” she said.

Machines to replace humans in 50% jobs by 2025

Hyderabad: Jobs are going to witness a massive change in the coming years as more than 50 per cent of them will be done by machines by the year 2025, said, Randy Sieffert, Head of UX and Product Insights, ServiceNow, US.

Speaking on ‘Future of work – Humans vs Robots’, Randy said that at present, about 29 per cent of jobs are done by machines and the number would go beyond 50 per cent by 2025. “Around 75 million old job would decline and 130 million jobs would come up on emerging technologies in the coming years,” he said.

Randy told participants to identify the tasks that are appropriate for automation and understand the entire system on how Artificial Intelligence – human interaction occur.

The nature of work is changing faster than any time in all of human history and the future is not yet written but human-centred professionals have a key role in the definition of that future, he said.

“We will need a deeper understanding of emerging user trends and a rich understanding of emerging business drivers and technology capabilities, so that we can deliver on not only productive and compelling experiences in the workplace, but also deliver on ever increasing business value from the merging dynamic workforce,” Randy added.

