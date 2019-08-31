Designing creatively

By | Published: 12:15 am 8:18 pm

Award-winning animation and new media technology company, Post Office Studios, created a promotional video to announce the Hyderabad Design Week.

This five-day festival of design brings together leading design practitioners to explore their role as change-makers, present the best in human-centric design innovation, and tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the world today. With the theme ‘Humanizing Design’, Hyderabad Design Week 2019 will be held between 9th -13th October, in tandem with the 31st edition of the World Design Assembly, which is taking place in India for the very first time.

The promotional video takes the audience through a variety of design styles, largely depicted through 2D and 3D animation, and some amount of live action. Each visual element is tied together with a spoken word piece, conveying the thought that everything happening around us, from the simplest to the most complex, is made possible through good design. Taking a lead from the theme of the event, ‘Humanizing Design’, the video does not simply depict abstract design elements as with most videos of this kind, but rather showcases the various instances through which these elements govern and are a product of our day to day lives.

Aditya Tawde, CCO, Post Office Studios and Director of video says, “We were approached by the Government of Telangana to create a promotional video for the Hyderabad Design Week, which would be taking place in October 2019 in tandem with the 31st World Design Assembly. Their main ask was to create a video that was as innovative and unconventional as possible, while ensuring that we did justice to the event’s theme – Humanizing Design. Given the leeway we had for this project, as well as the nature and scale of the event in particular, we wanted to create a content piece that would in some way be an ode to design. The team conceptualised a spoken word piece highlighting how design has evolved around human experiences over the years, each of which would be visually depicted with a distinct design style.

One of the most challenging parts of the process was to design and animate the end sequence of the video, which revealed the word ‘Design’. For this, we designed 54 graphic frames, and animated them together to end the video on a high and intensive note, giving the viewers an adrenaline rush of sorts. The music and sound design was upbeat and engaging, and helped elevate the viewing experience for the audience.

This collaboration has been a great experience for us, as it not only gave us the opportunity to create animated content driven by great design, but also allowed us to push our creative boundaries significantly.”