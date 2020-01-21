Desire to quit alcohol costs man’s life in Khammam

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Khammam: A man’s desire to quit alcohol allegedly led to his death at Yakub Nagar in Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Sources said Motapalli Mahesh (26) of Mahabubabad was an alcoholic and visited Kiran of Yakub Nagar who claims to have de-addiction medicine.

But Mahesh died after consuming the herbal potion given by Kiran, complained the deceased’s wife Uma. Based on her complaint Raghunathapalem SI Srikanth booked a case.

In another incident, at Kotha Dummugudem in Kothagudem district as many as 10 students have taken ill after consuming wild fruits.

They had gone out to play during lunchtime and consumed the wild fruits. The condition of students is said to be stable.

