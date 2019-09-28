Despair in Hyderabad after downpour

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The nightmare has just begun for hundreds of families in areas hit hard by the torrential rains over the last five days in the city.

While water is slowly receding from their houses, the challenge of cleaning their homes, and then disinfecting them to ensure that there are no disease outbreaks begins for many, especially in East Anandbagh, Shirdi Nagar, NMDC Colony and neighbouring areas.

For the last five days, residents in these areas are walking in knee-deep water and haplessly looking at food grains and other commodities damaged in their homes. Many residents are being offered food and shelter by their neighbours in the first and second floors in apartments.

“Officials promised to improve the stormwater drain network, but nothing was done. As a result, the overflowing water from Bandacheruvu maroons our colonies every time there is heavy rain,” says JLN Murthy, a resident of Shirdi Nagar at East Anandbagh.

On Friday, it was the turn of residents in MS Maktha to echo similar complaints after a portion of the parapet wall of a nala connecting Hussain Sagar collapsed and the floodwater gushed into nearly 200 homes. Many residents woke up after rainwater surged into their houses. At 3 am, residents were seen collecting valuables and trying to keep them safe.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan monitored the relief measures at MS Maktha and other areas and directed Disaster Response Force teams to clear the water. Khairatabad Zone Commissioner Musharaf Ali Farooqui said the nala wall collapsed after it was repaired a few months ago for taking up desiltation works. At present, a temporary wall has been constructed using sandbags to avoid any overflow. Action will be initiated against the contractor, if there are any lapses in quality, he said.

At Trimulgherry, a school bus was stuck in the middle of an inundated road while a car was partially swept into a canal at the same spot on Friday. The school bus, taking children of the DRS International School, apparently had a battery problem after it passed through waist high water running across the road near Manasarovar Heights around 7.30 am.

Earlier, around 2.30 am, a car that was attempting to cross the same spot was swept off the road into the drainage canal but held from being washed away by a safety net put across the canal. The driver managed to get out of the car, local residents said.

As for the students in the school bus, another bus was called in and they were shifted to safety after having to wait for about an hour.

The rains had continued till early morning, with the rainfall surpassing Tuesday night’s rainfall by a huge margin. Compared to the 132 mm recorded in Trimulgherry on Tuesday, Gudimalkapur in Asifnagar recorded 148.5 mm during the rains that began late night on Thursday and continued till Friday morning.

Monda Market in Secunderabad recorded 138.8 mm while Red Hills recorded 134.5 mm, according to Telangana State Planning Development Society.

DRF units in all Municipal corporations soon: KTR

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao launched the Central Enforcement Cell and a mobile app at the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) office here on Friday.

The Central Enforcement cell and mobile app will monitor illegal activities such as illegal construction, footpath encroachments, illegal dumping. The app will also provide features with which the citizens can pay penalties. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had set up the EVDM wing to handle rescue and relief measures during heavy rains, besides clearing unauthorised structures in the city.

Appreciating the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams for taking up effective works during emergencies in the city, Rama Rao said similar assistance would be provided to the citizens in other Municipal Corporations in a phased manner.

“In the initial stage, DRF teams will start their operations in Warangal and Karimnagar municipal corporations,” he said.

EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati said DRF mobile teams were providing assistance to citizens during any accidents and were also attending emergency calls, besides executing rescue operations. These teams are trained to clear waterloggings and fallen trees during heavy rains and winds in the city.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar were present.

Safari Park complex at Zoo closed

The Safari Park complex of the Nehru Zoological Park has been closed temporarily due to heavy inflow of water from the adjoining Mir Alam Tank after the heavy rains.

The Mir Alam Tank is filled with rainwater and excess water is flowing and entering from the Safari side apart from entering the Singoji pond and other ponds. The water is also overflowing over the arch bunds and seeping through the Mir Alam tank arch bunds into the zoo, according to Zoo officials.

All efforts are being taken up to drain out the excess flow by maintaining the water channel, drainage channels and also pumping out of water from the moats wherever necessary. Due to inundation of the Lion Safari area near entrance of safari, the animals were not released from safety and health point of view and also as there was inconvenience in running the safari buses, they said.

The safari park complex was therefore closed temporarily for the visitors on Friday.

Munindra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Admin), Sidhanand Kukrety, Director, Nehru Zoological Park and N Kshitija, Curator, along with GHMC, and Irrigation officials reviewed the situation.

Gudimalkapur leads the rainfall chart

Though the entire city has been reeling under the impact of heavy rains, a few areas bore the brunt more than others.

Leading the chart in terms of cumulative rainfall, Gudimalkapur received the highest rainfall of 331.9 mm from September 23 to 27 in the city, followed by Trimulgherry, which recorded 313.6 mm and Monda Market, which received 302.1 mm during these five days. And this, despite the rains being mostly in the evenings and late in the night.

Though most areas received heavy rainfall during the wee hours of Friday, the heaviest rainfall was in the core areas of the city.

More importantly, due to the intermittent rains lashing the city, there has been a considerable drop in maximum and minimum temperatures in the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Friday was 29.6 degree Celsius while the minimum was 21.1 degree Celsius. This, officials said, meant a fall of one degree in both day and night temperatures.

