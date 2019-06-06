Despite hurdles, PVNR recarpeting at brisk pace

By | Published: 12:00 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: With monsoon fast approaching, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is intensifying its efforts to complete one side of the recarpeting works on PVNR Expressway in 15 days. However, the supply of the required quantity of bitumen is turning into a hurdle for completing the works, officials said.

The HMDA had commenced works on the expressway last month after imposing traffic restrictions. Presently, the traffic is being permitted only from Mehdipatnam to Shamshabad airport route and those coming from the airport to the city are being made to take the service road under the expressway.

After the expressway was inaugurated in 2009, the HMDA is taking up recarpeting works for the first time on the 11.6-km-long structure at a cost of Rs 9 crore. Works are being taken up in a phased manner on the four-lane structure. First, the two lanes from the Airport side to Mehdipatnam are being covered, and the work on the other two lanes will follow.

As part of the recarpeting works, milling is in progress on the two lanes from airport end to Mehdipatnam end. Once the entire stretch is milled, bitumen recarpeting will be taken up.

Milling on the airport end to Mehdipatnam end would be completed in a couple of days and this would be followed with bitumen recarpeting. However, the contractors are learnt to be facing a shortage of bitumen supply as the demand for it goes up during the summer, said a senior official.

The HMDA requires 800 tonnes of bitumen for recarpeting both sides (four lanes) of the expressway, and contractors are finding it difficult to get such quantity in one lot as there are not many companies, which supply quality bitumen. The same was told to the traffic officials, who were insisting the works to be completed at the earliest, during an inspection of works a few days ago, he informed.

“Despite all these constraints, bitumen recarpeting works on one side of PVNR Expressway will be completed in 15 days. We have to ensure there is no water stagnation after recarpeting and once rolling works are done, then traffic will be permitted,” he said.

This will be followed with the same exercise on the other two lanes. Though the agreement is for over six months, officials said efforts were being made to complete the works in two months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.