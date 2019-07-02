Despite rains, saplings plantation continues in Sarsala

By | Published: 12:38 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Braving brief spells of rain and constant drizzle, forest officials continued saplings plantation in the degraded forest land near Kotha Sarsala village of Kaghaznagar mandal for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Unfazed by the Sunday attack, over 300 foresters descended on the site and took part in plantation of over 7,000 saplings on Monday. Indian Forest Service officers, District Forest Officers and Forest Range Officers, Deputy FROs, Forest Section Officers and Forest Beat Officers belonging to 13 districts of northern Telangana took part in the drive. They were provided security by 200 policemen led by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana and Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy.

On the second day, foresters of various ranks belonging to erstwhile Adilabad district showed similar zeal and turned up for planting saplings. The intermittent showers and drizzle failed to dampen their spirit. “We planted over 3,000 saplings till 3 pm. Due to rain, the activity slowed down today,” District Forest Officer L Ranjith Naik told ‘Telangana Today.’

The target, set by authorities of Forest Department, is 22,000 saplings on the 20 hectares of degraded forest land under compensatory afforestation for Kaleswharam project. Officials concerned are confident that the target would be reached by the end of this week. They added that the operation would boost their morale to fight assaults against the foresters in future.

On the second day, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Superintendent M Malla Reddy supervised security arrangements at the plantation drive. He said around 200 policemen were deployed for the protection. Godavarikhani ACP Umender, Asifabad DSP Satyanarayana, five Circle Inspectors and 20 Sub-Inspectors and several constables were present.

In the meantime, the authorities of the department began digging cattle proof trench (CPT) around the land in order to prevent entry of domestic animals in the plot, using proclainers. This move will also bar humans from entering into the plantation. Adilabad Conservator of Forester CP Vinod Kumar, forest range officers and Deputy FROs, FSOs and FBOs working with all divisions participated in the activity.

Foresters seek protection to safeguard forests

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In the wake of the Sarsala incident, Forest Department officials have asked the government to either provide armed security or give them arms to tackle and prevent such incidents in the furure.

“We have asked for dedicated armed force under the control of District Forest Officer or else, arms to be provided with department itself,” Kumram Bheem Asifabad district DFO L Ranjith Naik told ‘Telangana Today’, when asked about the steps taken to prevent a repeat of the Sarsala incident.

Sunday’s incident seems to have sent shock waves in the department. It, however, also helped them display the unity and provided the opportunity to seek weapons for the field staff who face difficult situations. “In fact, the attack has reinforced our demand for weapons to protect ourselves,” an official said.

The authorities of Forest Department have been seeking firearms for quite some time now. The demand crops up whenever the State witnesses violent incidents against the foresters. It assumed significance in the backdrop of the incident in which a mob led by Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao thrashed Kaghaznagar Forest Range Officer Ch Anitha and her team of 40 officials when the latter tried to ready a piece of land for compensatory afforestation on the outskirts of Kotta Sarsala village of Kaghaznagar mandal.

The department revised and submitted a proposal to the government, requesting that its officials be provided with firearm, in January of 2017. It urged 303 double barrel rifles for ranks starting from range officers to forest guard. But, it was accorded a nod so far. Incidentally, the officials of this department in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already been provided with weapons.

Forest officials of Telangana were carrying fire arms till 1982. However, they had to surrender their weapons to the police, following the rise in instances of extremists snatching their weapons and using the same to attack the police. Since then, they have been tackling poachers with their lathis and bare hands.

Over 30 Forest officials were killed by poachers in State, exposing poor security for the lives of personnel who safeguard the wildlife.

