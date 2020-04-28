Despite slowdown, NIT-Warangal creates record of sorts in placements

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:12 am

Warangal Urban: Despite the crippling recession during the academic year 2019-20, over 732 final year students of NITW received employment offers from leading recruiters and 14 final year students received a cost to company (CTC) of Rs 43.33 lakh per annum (LPA) as highest pay package.

The Training and Placement Section (TAPS) has indeed tapped all possible sources and avenues to make it a very enriching experience for brilliant students with eager expectations of landing rewarding offers through campus placements. TAPS has surpassed the expectations of students with its sterling record at getting every student placed in a company of their choice. The results have been amazing if statistics are anything to go by.

Over 80 per cent of UG students have been hired by 177 companies and the average compensation has increased to Rs. 12.15 LPA from Rs. 9.93 LPA of this academic year, compared with last year. The placement process that began in August 2019 has seen the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) visiting the campus for recruiting six and 16 students, respectively, for the first time. A total of 33 students received offers from Government of India Enterprises (GOI) viz. ISRO and ITI and Public Sector Units (PSU) viz. Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Huge draw

About 177 companies participated in the campus placement drive at NIT Warangal to hire students for full time employment and offer internships and a total of 289 students received offers with an annual salary of over Rs. 10 LPA, said NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao.

The top ten recruiters offering the highest CTC rolled out 43 offers with an average CTC of Rs. 35.45 LPA as pay package. The top ten recruiters offering maximum number of job offers per recruiter have extended 175 offers with an average CTC of Rs. 13.47 LPA as pay package.

Internships

Meanwhile, a total of 243 pre final year students received internship offers and one student was awarded the highest stipend of about Rs. 1,60,000 per month and five students received Rs. 1,50,000 per month as stipend from recruiters who participated in the campus placement drive at NIT Warangal for hiring final year students as full time employees. It is observed from the previous year that about 80 per cent of internships translated as Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) and it is hoped that the same trend may continue for the ensuing academic year 2020-21 also.

This year, some leading recruiters are keen on hiring interns from the second year onwards to identify talent early on. About 12 second year students received internship offers with a stipend of Rs. 35,000 per month.

The top ten recruiters offering maximum number of internship offers per recruiter have extended 112 offers with an average stipend of Rs. 40,362 per month.

As of now, 551 undergraduate students and 181 post graduate students have received employment offers, including pre placement offers (PPOs), and the recruitment process will continue till July 31, 2020.

