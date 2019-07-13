Destination USA: Adjusting to new environment in US

By | Published: 12:38 am

In our last two columns, we discussed travel and other preparations required before leaving for the US university campus and also the port-of-entry procedures.

This week and in a few subsequent columns, we will continue our discussion on what to expect once you arrive in the United States and on your university campus.

On arrival in the United States, you may have to go through some social and cultural adjustments in the new environment. The culture shock could very well be either a positive or negative experience, depending on how you respond to it. The best way to survive the new environment is to keep an open mind and accept the newness. While you interact with new people, learn new ways of living, and adjust to the new surroundings, make sure to keep in contact with your family and friends back home. Also, make new friends from different countries and socialise.

There are many support services available on US university campuses for international students, including (but not limited to) the International Student Centre, the counselling centre, host family options, mentoring services, etc. Check out these and other services available on campus. You may also get involved in sports and extracurricular activities through student clubs and associations and sports/ fitness centre on campus.

Some universities also organise short day trips for students. Take time out for these and other activities of your interest and to socialise, while keeping an equal focus on your academics. You may find all information related to various of available services, centres, and systems on your university website.

Almost all international students who have studied at US universities take back with them an enriching experience, both from the academic and social perspectives. So be patient with the initial fears, apprehensions, and anxieties and give yourself time to adjust to the new surroundings and setting.

Next week we will talk about the academic culture in US universities.

– Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad)



Q&A

Q1. I am in BTech second year. I am planning to apply to US universities for master’s programmes. I have heard about TOEFL. What is the format and outline of the test? – Irene Mariam

TOEFL test is offered as both paper and online-based test, named TOEFL Paper Based Test (PBT) and the TOEFL Internet Based Test (iBT), respectively. In India, only the iBT option is offered. TOEFL iBT is made up of four sections – reading, listening, writing, and speaking and is around 4.5 hours long. In the Reading Section, the test taker reads three to four passages from academic texts and answers related questions. Students listen to lectures, classroom discussions and conversations, and then answer questions in the Listening Section. The Writing Section involves writing essay responses based on reading and listening tasks and supporting an opinion in writing. Finally, in the Speaking Section, the student expresses opinions on a familiar topic and speaks based on reading and listening tasks. Each section is scored from 0-30, so the maximum score for the TOEFL test is 120.

Q2. I am pursuing MSc in Nutrition Science and planning to apply for PhD in US. How can I find an adviser for my PhD? – Ch Nagaraj

You can search for a PhD. advisor with the help of several resources. However, before starting the search process, it is important to introspect and identify the area of research you want to pursue as part of your PhD programme. Subsequently, find universities that conduct research in your field of interest. You may use any of the below-mentioned websites to do search on the universities that offer a PhD. programme in your field: www.petersons.com, www.edupass.org, http://nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator, and https://educationusa.state.gov/your-5-steps-us-study/research-your-options.

Once you have identified the universities, it is important to check information about research interests of professors who work at the departments of your choice. You can easily look up this information on department’s webpage on university website. Other possible ways to identify professors working in your field of study include professional mailing lists, professional conferences, colleagues and research advisors in your home country, and professional journals.

Announcement:

Every question has an answer. And ‘Destination USA’ will strive to provide the right answer to all those youngsters who dream of studying in the US.

Mail your questions and doubts to [email protected] to have subject matter experts answer them, right from the degree and programme of study you can pursue to what the application process entails, on universities, how to prepare resumes, financing your studies and even how it is like to live and study in the US, all are welcome.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter