Destination USA: All about student visa

By | Monika Setia | Published: 12:15 am

Many congratulations to all students who have been admitted to US universities and colleges for fall, 2019.

As students receive admission offers, several have contacted us with questions about the process of getting a student visa. So in today’s article we will cover various aspects of student visa.

Students must begin their studies in the United States on a student visa. Most non-US citizens who wish to study in the United States will seek an F-1 (non-immigrant) student visa, but there are other visa types that are sometimes authorized for those who study in the United States.

Here is a short description of the different types of study visas:

• F-1 or Student Visa: This visa is the most common for those who wish to engage in academic studies in the United States. It is for people who want to study at an accredited US college or university or to study English at a university or intensive English language institute.

• J-1 or Exchange Visitor: This visa is for people who will be participating in an exchange visitor programme in the United States. The visa is for educational and cultural exchange programmes.

• M-1 or Student Visa: This visa is for those who will be engaged in non-academic or vocational study or training at an institution in the United States.

For more information on different student visa categories, readers may check the following website:

http://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study.html

Once the student has accepted the offer of admission from a US university/college, s(he) will receive an I-20 document from the institution. A student should then follow the steps below to apply for the student visa:

Step 1: Pay SEVIS Fee online at www.www.fmjfee.com

Step 2: Complete the DS-160 or the visa form on website http://www.ustraveldocs.com/

After selecting the region and country and then creating a user account

Step 3: Pay the visa application fees via NEFT or mobile phone or cash at Axis Bank or Citibank.

Step 4: Schedule first an appointment for biometrics collection at Visa Application Center (VAC) and then for a visa interview at the US Embassy or Consulate

Next week we will continue our discussion on other aspects of visa appointments, SEVIS fees, and related processes.

– Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad).

Q&A

Q1. I have just finished 1st year of master’s degree programme and am interested in pursuing PhD from a US university. I have heard about Fulbright doctoral fellowships. How can I apply for this fellowship and what will the fellowship amount cover?

Fulbright and Fulbright-Nehru Awards enable the most outstanding students, academics, and professionals in India and the United States to study, research, and teach in the host country. Scholars are selected through a rigorous application and interview process for these awards. Once selected, awardees receive support navigating the visa processing and securing health insurance, as well as a comprehensive pre-departure orientation.

There are different types of Fulbright awards for students, scholars, teachers, and professionals. There is a ‘Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Fellowship’ available but the fellowship is designed for students who are currently enrolled for their PhD programme in an Indian institution and interested in pursuing a part of their doctoral research work at a US college or university. The fellowships are available only in few designated areas of studies.

You may find further details about the eligibility criteria and application process about this programme at the weblink below: http://www.usief.org.in/Fulbright-Nehru-Doctoral-Research-

Fellowships.aspx

You may consider applying directly to US universities and colleges for PhD programmes. The doctoral programme at many institutions in the US is fully funded. Please contact an EducationUSA center near you to receive further guidance on the PhD application process for US universities.

Q2. My son got admission to bachelor’s programme in a US university. How should we select coursework for his studies?

There are certain required subjects and credits all students must take when studying for a degree. Also, there are required core subjects you will be expected to take to complete your major. You will have the opportunity to also choose a list of electives. Degree programmes in some subject areas are highly structured, and universities dictate exactly which courses a

Student must take and when they must take them in order to graduate with a major in that field of study. It is important to check the requirements of any majors you may wish to pursue. There is also great variation between course requirements at liberal arts colleges. Some colleges require students to take a certain number of classes in each of the broad subject groups, while other liberal arts colleges have no such requirements, merely making a ‘strong recommendation’ that students complete a well-rounded education.

Finally, international students must take a minimum number of credits to remain registered as “full time” students in accordance with F1 visa guidance. Do verify and understand the specific information with the US institution you plan to attend.

