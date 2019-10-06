Destination USA: English proficiency vital for admission

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:40 pm

Last week we discussed the components of a PhD programmeme application at a US university: standardised and English proficiency test scores, a statement of purpose, and letters of recommendation, in addition to an online application and application fee. We also talked about the various standardized tests required for the application. Today, we will discuss another piece of the PhD programmeme application: the English proficiency test score.

US universities and colleges require international students to take an English language proficiency test and these scores should be submitted along with the PhD programmeme application. English proficiency scores are an important consideration for both admission and financial support, especially if a student is being considered for teaching assistantship.

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), or Pearson Test of English (PTE) are the three test options that students can consider for English proficiency scores. It is important that students check the application instructions on the admissions website of their shortlisted universities to identify which English proficiency tests are accepted by each university to accordingly prepare and register for the test. In general, U.S. universities require a strong academic English proficiency score. However, like other aspects of admission and application, each US institution sets its own English language admission and funding standard.

The scores for all three English proficiency tests are valid for two years, and students may retake the test as many times as they wish. After receiving a score, it is the responsibility of the student to report their score to the institutions where they are submitting their applications.

For further details about the three tests, students are encouraged to read the previous article series published in this column on the topic. Also, please visit the official websites of the three tests at:

TOEFL:www.ets.org/toefl.

IELTS: https://www.ielts.org/ or https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/ or https://www.ieltsidpindia.com/

PTE Academic: https://pearsonpte.com/

Q&A

Q. I have a B-1 visa. I am applying for master’s programmes in the U.S. Will I need another visa if I get admission?

— Satya

Ans. Yes, all international students must begin their studies in the United States on a student visa. Most non-U.S. citizens who wish to study in the United States will seek an F-1 (non-immigrant) student visa, but there are other visa types that are sometimes authorized for those who study in the United States. Here is a short description of the different visa types that involve study:

• F-1, or Student Visa: This visa is the most common for those who wish to engage in academic studies in the United States. It is for people who want to study at an accredited U.S. college or university or to study English at a university or intensive English language institute.

• J-1, or Exchange Visitor: This visa is for people who will be participating in an exchange visitor programme in the United States. The “J” visa is for educational and cultural exchange programmes.

• M-1, or Student Visa: This visa is for those who will be engaged in non-academic or vocational study or training at an institution in the United States.

The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs is your official source on Student Visas. Read more here – https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html

Q. We are considering sending our son for a bachelor’s programme in the U.S. Can you elaborate on the curriculum and course requirements in the U.S. for bachelor’s degrees?

— Aradhana Reddy

Ans. To be eligible for admission to undergraduate (bachelor’s degree) programmes in a U.S. college or university, it is important that the student’s secondary school study has included a variety of subjects/courses, such as English, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Humanities or Social Sciences, and foreign language. However, each university will have its own requirements for admission, so it is important to research what the universities may require.

Upon admission to the undergraduate (bachelor’s degree) programmes, there are certain required subjects and credits all students must take. Also, there are required core subjects you will be expected to take to complete your major. You will also have the opportunity to choose from a list of electives. Degree programmes in some subject areas are highly structured, and universities dictate exactly which courses a student must take and when they must take them in order to graduate with a major in that field of studies.

It is important to check the requirements of any majors you may wish to pursue. There is also great variation between course requirements at liberal arts colleges. Some colleges require students to take a certain number of classes in each of the broad subject groups, while other liberal arts colleges have no such requirements, merely making a ‘strong recommendation’ that students complete a well-rounded education.

Finally, international students must take a minimum number of credits to remain registered as “full time” students in accordance with F1 visa guidance. Do verify and understand the specific information with the U.S. institution you plan to attend.

