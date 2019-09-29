Destination USA: PhD programmes in US varsities

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:34 pm

Today, we will talk about the application process for PhD programs at US universities.

To apply for a PhD program at a US university, students submit an online application and application fee. The application is accessible through the respective university’s website. Other pieces of the application include standardised and English proficiency test scores, statement of purpose, and letters of recommendation.

Some form of standardised tests may be required by most universities for PhD admissions and financial aid consideration. Standardised test scores are used by admissions officials to predict student’s academic performance.

As has also been shared with readers in earlier columns, some graduate schools state that they do not require a minimum score for the test and the average score for the tests varies from school to school. But, in general, some of the more competitive schools may have a higher average test score requirement. Schools may recommend that students take either the GRE general test or both the GRE general test and GRE subject tests for their PhD applications. For PhD programs in subjects related to business and management, the GMAT test score is mandated by many universities.

All standardised tests can be taken at designated test centers and are available in a computer-based format. Students should check the websites of chosen universities to understand which standardised tests are required for the application and accordingly prepare and register for tests. For further details about these tests, we recommend our readers refer to our previous articles on these tests and visit the official GRE and GMAT websites: https://www.ets.org/gre and https://www.mba.com/exams/gmat.

— Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad)

Q1. For my daughter who is currently in 10th standard, we are considering US universities for bachelor’s programmes. We have heard about SATs. Can you elaborate what are these? – N Nageshwar Rao

The SAT Reasoning Test is a standardised test required for college admission by many colleges and universities in the United States. Students applying to very competitive schools may need to take both SAT Reasoning and SAT Subject tests. The SAT Reasoning Test is a measure of critical thinking skills and assesses how well students analyse and solve problems. The SAT includes three sections – Evidence-Based Reading and Writing, Math, and Essay. The total score on the SAT is from 400 to 1,600. The SAT Subject Tests measure knowledge in specific subject areas. These tests are mostly multiple-choice questions and measure knowledge of a particular subject and the ability to apply that knowledge. SAT Subject Tests are scored from 200 to 800. They fall into five general subject areas: English, Literature, History: U.S. History and World History; Mathematics: Mathematics Level 1 and Mathematics Level 2; Science: Biology E/M, Chemistry, and Physics; Languages: Chinese with Listening, French, French with Listening, German, German with Listening, Spanish, Spanish with Listening, Modern Hebrew, Italian, Latin, Japanese with Listening, and Korean with Listening.

Some colleges specify the SAT Subject Tests that they require for admission while others allow applicants to choose which tests to take. To check further details about registration, fees, and other aspects of the test, please visit the respective website of each standardized test:

SAT: www.collegeboard.com/student/testing/sat/about.html;

SAT Subject Tests: https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/sat-subject-tests

Before registering for the tests, students should check on the requirements by the institutions that they have selected for their applications.

Q2. What is USMLE? – N Shiva

USMLE stands for United States Medical Licensing Examination and is a licensing examination required in order to receive a license to practice medicine within the United States. The USMLE is comprised of three different steps that examine the individual’s knowledge of specific topics related to the field of medicine and the application of all of these skills and areas of knowledge in the medical field. Students and graduates of medical schools outside the United States and Canada should apply for the different steps of USMLE by following the instructions at the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) website. You may refer to following websites to get further details about USMLE:

a) USMLE website: http://www.usmle.org/;

b) ECFMG website: http://www.ecfmg.org/index.html;

c) FSMB – USMLE Step 3 Home Page: http://www.fsmb.org/m_usmlestep3.html;

d) IMED website: https://imed.faimer.org/ .

