Destination USA: Start collecting LoRs well in advance

Last week, we discussed the purpose of letters of recommendations (LORs) for PhD programme applications to US universities, the number of LORs required by universities and from whom to take the letters. Today, we continue our discussion and talk about the procedure for submission of LORs.

Applicants should start the process of collecting recommendations well in advance of the application deadlines, giving enough time to the recommenders to write appropriate letters. Always share the instructions for LORs required by the shortlisted university with the recommender. Also, applicants should provide complete information about their profile, research interests, PhD programme and university and career goals to the recommender while requesting the letter. Providing a copy of the statement of purpose and resume/CV to the recommender may serve this purpose.

The next step is for the applicants to start their online application form for US universities where they will be asked to provide the names and email addresses of their recommenders. An automated email is sent to the recommender through the university’s online application system with a hyperlink: The letter can either be written and completed online or uploaded as an attachment. Although less common, some universities may require a hard copy of the recommendation letter, in which case the letter should be printed on the letterhead of the recommender or the university, sealed in an envelope, signed across the flap by the recommender and posted to the designated address provided by the university.

Reference letters are expected to be confidential and so students should generally waive the right to read the letter when asked in the online application form.

Finally, it is always best to follow up with the recommenders after providing their contact information in the online application and send a thank you note once they have uploaded the letters.

– Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad)

Q&A

Q1. I have received admission in MS programme for Spring in the US. What are the steps for applying for a student visa? – Indrajit

A. Students must begin their studies in the United States on a student visa. Most non-US citizens who wish to study in the United States will seek an F-1 (non-immigrant) student visa. This visa is the most common for those who are planning to pursue a degree programme in the United States. The F1 visa is also for those who want to study at an accredited US college or university or study English as a second language at a university or attend an intensive English language institute.

The first step is to secure an I-20 from the university upon being offered admission. It is recommended to verify that all details in the I-20 are accurate, and if there are corrections to be made, notify the institution promptly. A student should then follow the steps below to apply for the student visa:

Step 1: Pay SEVIS Fee online at www.fmjfee.com

Step 2: Complete the DS-160 or the visa form on website http://www.ustraveldocs.com/ after selecting the region and country and then creating a user account

Step 3: Pay the visa application fees via NEFT or mobile phone or cash at Axis Bank or Citibank.

Step 4: Schedule first an appointment for biometrics collection at Visa Application Center (VAC) and then for a visa interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate

If you have further questions, consider registering for the student visa information session with a visa officer from the US Consulate General Hyderabad. For further details, please visit: http://www.usief.org.in/images/pdfs/Hyderabadcalendar.pdf.

Q2. We are parents considering sending our daughter to America for bachelor’s degree. We have heard about various tests. Can you please explain what is ACT? – M Srinivas Rao

A. The application process for undergraduate (bachelor’s degree) programmes in the US require one or more standardized test scores. The SAT Reasoning Test, SAT Subject Tests, the ACT, and AP exams are the test options for undergraduate applicants. It is recommend to check university websites for which test, if any, are required for admissions.

The ACT measures college readiness through English, Math, and Reading sections, with an optional writing test. The test includes multiple choice questions, with total score ranging from a minimum score of one to a maximum score of 36. The total duration of the test is around three hours and 30 minutes. Taking undergraduate standardized tests needs careful planning as these tests are not offered throughout the calendar year. The ACT is offered six times a year – in February, April, June, September, October, and December.

For further information, please visit the websites below: http://www.act.org/content/act/en/products-and-services/the-act-non-us/registration.html

(… to be continued)

