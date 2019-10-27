Destination USA: Transcripts form important part of applications

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:27 pm

We have discussed various components of PhD programme applications at US universities in last few columns. Today, we talk about another piece of the application – transcripts.

Universities in the United States require academic records presented in a particular fashion, generally termed as a transcript. A transcript is officially issued by the college or university under which the student pursued his/ her bachelor’s/ master’s degrees. The transcript lists all subjects/courses that the student has taken during each year of her or his higher education, with the corresponding marks/ grades received in each subject.

All transcripts should be in English and carry the official seal or stamp of the college or university. Generally, the registrar’s office at the college/ university issues transcripts.

Academic records from each year of the applicant’s bachelor’s programme are required as part of transcripts for PhD programme applications if the student is applying right after completing the bachelor’s degree. If the student is currently in final year of the bachelor’s programme, then the records up to preceding year should be submitted at the time of the application. If students are applying after master’s programme, then academic records from both bachelor’s and master’s programme should be included in the transcript. Student currently in the second year of master’s submit records through the first year.

Students should plan to get one set of transcripts, one for each level of degree, for the purpose of their application. This set may be scanned and uploaded with the online application. In rare cases, a university may request hard copies of transcripts, in which case students should collect several copies of the transcripts from their college or university. For hard-copy requirements, transcripts should be sealed in an envelope with the seal or stamp of the college or university on the flap of the envelope.

Students should check the transcript requirements of each shortlisted US university and request the requisite number of copies of transcripts from their college/university. Very importantly, the process of transcript preparation should be started a few months in advance of the application deadlines to avoid any delays in the application submission.

Q&A:

Q. I am pursuing BA (Honours) in Psychology. I want to apply for MA Psychology programmes in US. Do US universities accept three-year bachelor’s degrees?

– Abhisek Rathod

A. US universities generally require students (international or domestic students) to have completed four years of undergraduate education (bachelor’s degree) to be considered eligible for admission to a graduate (master’s degree) programme. Some universities clearly state that they do not accept three-year bachelor’s degree. Other universities may consider three-year degrees if a student’s credentials are evaluated by an evaluation service specified by the university.

You will then need to send your transcripts to the required credential evaluation organisation and provide a course-by-course evaluation. The evaluation agency will then send their evaluation report to the university for the university’s consideration of admission.

US universities are generally open to discussing specific requests, so we suggest students take the time to approach an admissions officer with questions like this one. If the US university of your choice does not accept a three-year bachelor’s degree, you may need to complete extra credits in order to be admitted.

As you are currently pursuing a three-year bachelor’s degree programme, we recommend that you shortlist a few universities and reference their graduate admissions page to see if they accept three-year undergraduate degrees. If yes, then you can proceed with their other application requirements. We also recommend that you reach out to the admissions offices of these universities to confirm they still accept three-year degrees.

Q. What document is needed as proof of finances for admission to a US college or university?

– Sunaina

A. Most colleges and universities include a form called a ‘Declaration and Certification of Finances’ or ‘Affidavit of Financial Support’ in their application packets. This must be signed by your parents or whoever is paying your college expenses and must be certified by a bank or lawyer. Keep a copy of this form since you will also need it to apply for your student visa.

Schools usually need to know that you have at least the first year’s expenses covered, although many may also ask you to indicate your source of income for the entire period of study. If you know when you apply that you will need some form of assistance from the college, indicate how much you plan to request from the university. Do not wait until you have been accepted into a university to request assistance, as it will be too late in most instances.

Please note that the university will issue the relevant certificate of eligibility for a student visa only if you are able to fully document your source(s) of income.

