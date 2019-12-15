Destination USA: Types of Master’s programmes in US explained

By | Published: 12:31 am

At US universities and colleges, master’s degrees are offered in many different fields. Today and in the next few columns we discuss the different master’s programmes offered by US higher education institutions.

Broadly, the type of master’s programmes offered in the US may be categorised into academic and professional degrees. Academic master’s programmes may require or include original research and field investigation whereas professional master’s degree programmes are designed to lead a student from the degree to a particular profession.

While academic master’s programmes open the pathway for PhD programmes, professional master’s degrees are most often “terminal” master’s programmes, which do not typically lead to doctoral programmes.

The Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Science (MS) degrees awarded in the traditional arts, sciences, and humanities disciplines or in technical fields such as engineering and agriculture are examples of academic master’s degrees.

Professional master’s degrees, on the other hand, are often designated by specific descriptive titles, such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Social Work (MSW), Master of Education (M Ed), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Master of Architecture (M Arch), Master of Urban Planning (MUP), Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Law (LLM), and Master of Public Policy (MPP).

MA or MS degrees are awarded after two years of graduate studies. Most of the professional master’s programmes are also generally of two-year durations. However, some professional degrees are one-year intensive (like executive MBA) programmes. Next week we will continue our discussion on master’s programmes in the US.

— Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad).

Q&A

Q. How can I register for TOEFL exam? – Nilesh Varma

The Test of English as a Foreign Language or TOEFL is offered as both paper and internet-based test, named TOEFL Paper Based Test (PBT) and the TOEFL Internet Based Test (iBT), respectively. In India, only the iBT option is offered. The test is administered through authorised test centers across 41 cities in the country, on more than 50 test dates throughout the year. A complete list of testing locations across the country may be found at the following address: https://www.ets.org/bin/getprogram.cgi?test=toefl .

You are required to have a passport to register for the test.

You may register at https://toeflrts.ets.org/OnlineRegistration/rts/StartPage.html. While registering, you have to choose the test date and test center, provide background information, and pay the test registration fee. In India, the fee to take the test is USD $180 (Approximately Rs12,920). Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation email and admission ticket in mail. The admission ticket is to be carried to the testing center on the day of the test along with a valid identification.

Q. We are submitting applications for undergraduate programmes in the US for our son who is currently in 12th standard. How do we submit the letters of recommendations? – Ramesh Sharma

Letters of recommendation are also called letters of support or reference letters. In general, higher education institutions in the United States require letters from one school counsellor and sometimes one or two school teachers for undergraduate (bachelor’s degree) applications. Some institutions also accept additional recommendations from coaches or other recommenders.

In cases where a school counsellor is not available, students may request that either the principal or another teacher nominated by the principal write the letter. Recommendations should not be written by direct family members.

While filling out the online application form for a US university, you will be asked to provide names and email addresses of the recommenders. An automated email is sent to the recommender through this online system, with a link for a letter to be completed online or uploaded. Some institutions may request a hard copy of the letter, in which case the letter of recommendation should be printed on the letterhead of the recommender or the school, sealed in an envelope, signed across the flap, and posted to the designated address provided by the university. Reference letters are expected to be confidential and so you should generally waive the right to read the letter when asked in the online application form.

Before providing the name and contact information of the recommender in the online application, it is your responsibility to request recommendation letters from appropriate recommenders. It is always best to send a personal request well in advance, to give recommenders enough time to write the letter. It is also important that the person writing the letter has complete knowledge about the university and programme of study/major that you are considering for the application.

