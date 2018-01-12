Destined Dynamite catches the eye at Malakpet race course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: Destined Dynamite caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet race course on Friday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Masti (A Joshi) 59, 600/45, not extended. Staridar ( N Rawal) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Cash For Rank (A Joshi) 59, 600/47, not extended. Supremo (Ajit Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Highly Acclaimed (A Joshi) 58, 600/44, good. Wings Of Eagles (K Sai Kiran) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Handsome Boy (NS Parmar) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Shiloh (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, unextended. Net Champ (F Sweeney) 59, 600/45, moved well. Valee Tiger (Deepshanker) 1-2, 600/46.5, handy. Star Gazer (Bopanna) 1-1, 600/46.5, moved well. Platinum (Akshay Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/46, handy. Hukum (Deepak Singh) & 3y-(Western Aristocrat/River Cree) (F Sweeney) 1-0, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Southern Crown (Akshay Kumar) & Italian Cypress (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former to note. China Millennium (Akshay Kumar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, In fine form. Scooby Dooby Doo (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, note. Destined Dynamite (Ritesh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Market Leader (NS Parmar) 1-15, 800/57, 600/46, well in hand. Right On Top (Nakhat Singh) & Green Memories (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former pleased. Mark My Word (Nakhat Singh) & Charming Beauty (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Newport (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

1200m:

Leading Legend (F Sweeney) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Riddari (F Sweeney) & Icon Grey (Deepshanker) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/59, 600/46, former finished 1/2L in front. 3y-(Arazan/Lady One) (NS Parmer) & Forever Bullish (Md Ismail) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former coming up.

1400m:

Classy Guy (Nakhat Singh) & Mighty Swing (B Dileep) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/47, former shaped well.